Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,369,738 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,145,679 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.8% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Microsoft worth $3,346,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 199.7% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after buying an additional 71,769 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 67,872 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $649,670,000 after buying an additional 37,545 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $250.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.