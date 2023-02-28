Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,508 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 11.8% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,255,144 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $758,123,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,663,000 after buying an additional 59,175 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 35,150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,186,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,931 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,466,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 650.0% in the third quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $250.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

