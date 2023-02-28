Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.07. Methes Energies International shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 5,869 shares changing hands.
Methes Energies International Trading Up 16.0 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Methes Energies International
Methes Energies International Ltd. operates as a biodiesel processing equipment provider. It operates through the United States and Canada geographic segments. The firm provides cold soak systems and biodiesel product post-treatment solutions. The company was founded by John Loewen and Han Swoong Ng on June 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
