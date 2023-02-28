Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $624.95

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 624.95 ($7.54) and traded as low as GBX 570 ($6.88). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 585 ($7.06), with a volume of 23,958 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Mattioli Woods from GBX 850 ($10.26) to GBX 830 ($10.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

The company has a market cap of £299.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,318.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 629.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 624.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24,545.45%.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

