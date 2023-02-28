Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.28

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.28 and traded as low as $7.82. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 5,067 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
