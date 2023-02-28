Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $928.16

Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 928.16 ($11.20) and traded as low as GBX 908 ($10.96). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 914 ($11.03), with a volume of 10,286 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 951.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 928.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £274.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2,285.00 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Lok’nStore Group news, insider Neil Newman sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 960 ($11.58), for a total value of £15,360 ($18,535.05). Insiders own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

