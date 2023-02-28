Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $8.95 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,439 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,074,064,000 after purchasing an additional 784,656 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,306,701,000 after purchasing an additional 939,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.4 %

MSFT opened at $250.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.44 and its 200-day moving average is $247.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

