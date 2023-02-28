Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.83

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and traded as high as $28.40. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 3,466,565 shares.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 674.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,124,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,998 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,429,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 344.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,328,000 after purchasing an additional 539,099 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 746,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 531,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,888,000.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

