Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.31

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.31 and traded as low as $22.06. Independent Bank shares last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 30,150 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Independent Bank to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $466.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $52.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $34,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,655 shares in the company, valued at $252,680.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 17.4% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the third quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 269,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

