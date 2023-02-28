Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 19,147 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,147 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.05% of Toll Brothers worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TOL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,661.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,765 shares of company stock worth $4,682,351. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average of $48.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.94%.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Articles

