Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,722 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 84.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

