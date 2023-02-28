Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $243.81 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $253.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.20). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.40.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

