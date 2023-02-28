Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $2.16 Million in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $723,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.90.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WH opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $93.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

