Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Highwoods Properties worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,161,000 after buying an additional 781,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 699,104 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after acquiring an additional 492,851 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 46.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,274,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,575,000 after purchasing an additional 403,759 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth about $9,892,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HIW opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

HIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

