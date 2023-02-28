Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Holdings Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,294 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.20% of Highwoods Properties worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,161,000 after acquiring an additional 781,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 699,104 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,435,000 after acquiring an additional 492,851 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 46.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,274,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,575,000 after purchasing an additional 403,759 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at about $9,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

HIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.