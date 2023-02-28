High Note Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

High Note Wealth LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.2% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
