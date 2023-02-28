Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.31

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.31 and traded as low as $8.50. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 100 shares.

Gyrodyne Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyrodyne

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 9.83% of Gyrodyne worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne LLC engages in the management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties. Its properties include Flowerfield, Port Jefferson Professional Park, Courtland Medical Center, and Grove. The company was founded by Peter James Papadakos in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, NY.

