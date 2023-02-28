Global Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:AASP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.33

Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as low as $0.30. Global Acquisitions shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 3,900 shares trading hands.

Global Acquisitions Trading Up 11.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33.

Global Acquisitions Company Profile



Global Acquisitions Corp. is a shell company. Its purpose is to seek, investigate and, if such investigation warrants, acquire an interest in business opportunities presented by persons or firms who or which desire to seek the perceived advantages of a corporation whose securities are registered pursuant to the exchange act.

