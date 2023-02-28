Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.78

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.78 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 27.40 ($0.33). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 27.25 ($0.33), with a volume of 34,729 shares trading hands.

Gaming Realms Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of £79.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2,725.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.16.

Gaming Realms Company Profile

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

