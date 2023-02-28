EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,874.97

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,874.97 ($22.63) and traded as low as GBX 1,874 ($22.61). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,874 ($22.61), with a volume of 41,013 shares.

EMIS Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,871.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,874.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,259.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.06.

Get EMIS Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andy Thorburn sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,876 ($22.64), for a total value of £340,587.80 ($410,990.47). Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

EMIS Group Company Profile

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMIS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMIS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.