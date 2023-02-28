Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.50

Elektron Technology PLC (LON:EKT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.50 ($0.65) and traded as low as GBX 53.07 ($0.64). Elektron Technology shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.65), with a volume of 297,441 shares changing hands.
Elektron Technology Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.50. The company has a market cap of £99.56 million and a P/E ratio of 24.32.
About Elektron Technology
Elektron Technology plc designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect, monitor, and control worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Bulgin, Checkit, and Elektron Eye Technology. It is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electromechanical components and instrumentation products; provides Web-based service for work management and automated monitoring; and supplies precision measurement equipment.
