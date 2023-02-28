Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Has $5.70 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,452 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.5% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $250.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.44 and a 200 day moving average of $247.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

