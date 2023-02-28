Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.05

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.05 and traded as low as $3.82. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 4,252 shares changing hands.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 409,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000. Cryo-Cell International makes up about 0.6% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.81% of Cryo-Cell International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation services and advancing regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage, and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use.

