Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.59

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.59 and traded as low as C$4.50. Crew Energy shares last traded at C$4.68, with a volume of 458,043 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.31.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.59. The company has a market cap of C$733.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.25.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Andrew Dever sold 57,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$384,646.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 387,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,593,278.06. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

