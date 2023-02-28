Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.79. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 200,833 shares changing hands.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 219,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 188,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.