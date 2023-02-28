Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 14.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $556,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 18.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 105,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 14.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 94,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.90.

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WH opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $93.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.33 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 33.61%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

