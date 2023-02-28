Craneware (LON:CRW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,786.46

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,786.46 ($21.56) and traded as low as GBX 1,463 ($17.65). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 1,510 ($18.22), with a volume of 15,031 shares traded.

Craneware Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69. The company has a market cap of £536.65 million, a PE ratio of 6,863.64 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,647.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,786.46.

Get Craneware alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Craneware news, insider Keith Neilson bought 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,445 ($17.44) per share, for a total transaction of £19,998.80 ($24,132.74). 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.