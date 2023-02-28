Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.97

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and traded as high as $14.45. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a bank holding company engaged in providing banking services. The firm offers a range of deposit instruments and general banking services that include checking, savings, and money market accounts, certificate of deposit for both business and personal accounts, telebanking, and courier services.

