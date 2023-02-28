Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.88

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.88 and traded as high as C$18.02. Celestica shares last traded at C$17.72, with a volume of 89,256 shares traded.

Celestica Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.67 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 2.01%. Analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.5946746 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

About Celestica

In other news, Senior Officer Yann Louis Etienvre sold 23,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.91, for a total transaction of C$352,741.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$442,591.98. In related news, Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 107,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total transaction of C$1,637,499.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 695,167 shares in the company, valued at C$10,541,512.39. Also, Senior Officer Yann Louis Etienvre sold 23,665 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.91, for a total transaction of C$352,741.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,693 shares in the company, valued at C$442,591.98. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

