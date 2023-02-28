Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.16

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.16 and traded as low as $4.81. Cathay Pacific Airways shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 1,735 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cathay Pacific Airways in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

