Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $24.97 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $960.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average is $105.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

