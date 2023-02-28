Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.41

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.41 and traded as low as $2.65. Biomerica shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 14,175 shares traded.

Biomerica Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of -0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 66.11% and a negative net margin of 34.58%.

Institutional Trading of Biomerica

About Biomerica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Biomerica during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Biomerica during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biomerica during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Biomerica during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biomerica by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

