Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.41

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.41 and traded as low as $2.65. Biomerica shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 14,175 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of -0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 66.11% and a negative net margin of 34.58%.
Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.
