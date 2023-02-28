Aviva PLC Sells 612 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 52.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:OGN opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 111.56% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

