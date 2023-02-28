Aviva PLC Sells 451 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 75.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,204,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,812,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,204,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,812,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,635. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average of $69.04. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.81 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on CBSH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

