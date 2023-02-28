Aviva PLC Sells 107,002 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,903 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 107,002 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 6,332.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $154,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542,904 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,686,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth $8,669,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 282.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 787,527 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 581,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Lyft
In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Lyft Price Performance
Lyft stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.68.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
Featured Stories
