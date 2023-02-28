Aviva PLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,505 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 223.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -70.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

