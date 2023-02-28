Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.53

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and traded as high as $32.58. Atlanticus shares last traded at $32.06, with a volume of 11,781 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Atlanticus from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $462.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanticus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman David G. Hanna bought 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $8,823,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,823,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 16,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $499,993.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,603.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman David G. Hanna bought 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $8,823,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,823,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000.

Atlanticus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.