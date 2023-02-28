Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.53

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and traded as high as $32.58. Atlanticus shares last traded at $32.06, with a volume of 11,781 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Atlanticus from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Atlanticus Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $462.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanticus
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000.
Atlanticus Company Profile
Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlanticus (ATLC)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.