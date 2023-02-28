Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,310 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.9% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,255,144 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $758,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 57.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,663,000 after purchasing an additional 59,175 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 35,150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,931 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 650.0% in the third quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Shares of MSFT opened at $250.16 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.44 and its 200-day moving average is $247.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

