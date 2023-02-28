Analyzing Logiq (WEYL) & Its Rivals

Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Logiq to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00% Logiq Competitors -2.39% -14.79% 0.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Logiq and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Logiq Competitors 740 3852 5972 103 2.51

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.07%. Given Logiq’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Logiq has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

51.3% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Logiq has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq’s peers have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Logiq and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $34.65 million -$6.54 million -0.50 Logiq Competitors $1.11 billion $75.77 million 1,025.26

Logiq’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Logiq peers beat Logiq on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

