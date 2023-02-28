AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.82

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.82 and traded as high as C$10.13. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$9.40, with a volume of 80,235 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOS. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$14.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.64.

AirBoss of America Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$254.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.21.

Insider Activity

AirBoss of America Company Profile

In other AirBoss of America news, Senior Officer Andrew Lowe bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$59,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,388. Company insiders own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

