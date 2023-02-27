The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 56,074 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 35,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,495,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,044,000 after buying an additional 226,667 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $23.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on WEN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

