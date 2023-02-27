Sigma Planning Corp Has $17.41 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,012.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,463 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock worth $3,418,900. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

GOOG stock opened at $89.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

