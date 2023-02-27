Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,698 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Photronics worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Photronics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,812,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth $5,605,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Photronics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,048.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

