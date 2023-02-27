Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,985.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251,671 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 9.6% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,896.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,521,000 after buying an additional 27,045,038 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,989 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,863.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,966.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,818,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,424,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock worth $3,418,900 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $89.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

