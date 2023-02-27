Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Has $25.42 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,985.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,671 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 9.6% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $89.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,583 shares of company stock worth $3,418,900 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

