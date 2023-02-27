MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,727 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Travel + Leisure worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,369,000 after acquiring an additional 46,408 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNL stock opened at $41.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.68. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $59.99.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.96 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $34,027.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

