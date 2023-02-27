MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,318 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AM. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 310,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 76.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 258,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 112,350 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 15,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 2.40. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 132.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

