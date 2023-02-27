MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $37.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average is $48.60. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $103.06. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $129.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.28.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,674.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

