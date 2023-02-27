MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Avnet worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,893,000 after buying an additional 49,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avnet by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,475,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,763,000 after buying an additional 416,367 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Avnet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,407,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,844,000 after buying an additional 30,152 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet in the third quarter valued at about $48,490,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Avnet by 37.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,925,000 after purchasing an additional 292,882 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Avnet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $45.61 on Monday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.02%.

Avnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.