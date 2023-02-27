Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Stake Decreased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 26.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 61,165 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.92.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 2.1 %

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE:KRC opened at $36.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $79.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

